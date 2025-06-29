Mitchell Parker News: Yields three runs in no-decision

Parker allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

Parker held his own in this outing, throwing 48 of 76 pitches for strikes. He lost four of his six starts in June, but he was able to limit the damage to three runs or less in five of them. Parker is now at a 4.63 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 62:36 K:BB through 91.1 innings over 17 starts this season. The southpaw's next start is expected to be at home versus the Red Sox.