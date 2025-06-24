Moises Ballesteros News: Raking at Triple-A

Ballesteros is slashing .336/.396/.504 with eight home runs across 62 games for Triple-A Iowa.

Ballesteros is tied for the International League lead in hits with 81 as he continues to knock on the door of the majors. The 21-year-old made his MLB debut back in May, appearing in five games for the Cubs while Ian Happ was on the injured list. Ballesteros could get the call the next time Chicago needs someone to fill in temporarily, but he may force his way into an even bigger role based on his performance in the minors. Ballesteros remains an intriguing prospect with plenty of fantasy potential, particularly if he sticks behind the plate long term.