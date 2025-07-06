Mookie Betts News: Continued uptick in power

Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in a loss to Houston on Saturday.

Betts supplied two of the Dodgers' three extra-base hits in the loss, tagging Framber Valdez for a first-inning solo homer and adding a double in the seventh. The veteran superstar made a baserunning blunder on the two-bagger, as he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit to a triple with no outs in the inning, but the positive takeaway is that Betts seems to be regaining his power stroke -- following a 20-game stretch without a long ball, he's gone deep in two of his past three games. Betts is at 11 home runs on the campaign, so he's still a long way away from reaching the career-high mark of 39 that he set two seasons ago.