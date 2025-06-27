Menu
Mookie Betts headshot

Mookie Betts News: Tallies two hits Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Betts went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a 3-1 win against Colorado on Thursday.

Betts knocked in the Dodgers' first run on an infield single in the third inning, and he later scored a run following a leadoff double in the sixth. It's been a grind for the outfielder-turned-shortstop this season, as his .727 OPS is on pace for easily the lowest mark of his career. Betts does have at least one hit in five of his past six games, however, and he's demonstrated excellent plate discipline throughout the campaign with a 35:32 BB:K, so there's reason to believe that he can turn things around at the dish.

Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
