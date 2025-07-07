Nabil Crismatt News: New MiLB deal with Phillies

The Phillies re-signed Crismatt to a minor-league contract Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Crismatt opted out of his minor-league pact with the Phillies last week, but he has returned to the organization on a new contract. The 30-year-old righty holds a 3.81 ERA and 54:17 K:BB over 80.1 innings covering 15 starts in 2025 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will give Philadelphia some swingman depth.