Nabil Crismatt News: Opts out of deal
Crismatt opted out of his minor-league deal with the Phillies on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Crismatt made 15 starts while at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 80.1 innings. He didn't have a clear path to playing time in the majors with Philadelphia, so he'll now enter the open market and look for another opportunity elsewhere. The 30-year-old righty has pitched just 20 innings in the big leagues over the past two seasons, during which he gave up 14 earned runs.
Nabil Crismatt
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now