Nabil Crismatt News: Opts out of deal

Crismatt opted out of his minor-league deal with the Phillies on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Crismatt made 15 starts while at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 80.1 innings. He didn't have a clear path to playing time in the majors with Philadelphia, so he'll now enter the open market and look for another opportunity elsewhere. The 30-year-old righty has pitched just 20 innings in the big leagues over the past two seasons, during which he gave up 14 earned runs.