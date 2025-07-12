Nacho Alvarez News: Recalled from Gwinnett

Atlanta recalled Alvarez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Alvarez made his return to Gwinnett's lineup Friday after sitting out with an oblique injury, and he'll now move up to the majors to replace Austin Riley (abdomen) on the active roster. Alvarez has gone 3-for-30 across eight games in his MLB career, though he owns a 1.120 OPS through 12 Triple-A games this year.