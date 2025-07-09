Nate Eaton News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Eaton to Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Eaton had started at third base and batted out of the leadoff spot while the Red Sox faced left-handed pitchers in each of the past four games, but he'll end up losing his spot on the 26-man active roster with Boston bringing Masataka Yoshida (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday. During his three-plus-week stay with the Red Sox, Eaton went 6-for-24 (.250 average) with zero home runs, three stolen bases, five runs and one RBI in 14 games.