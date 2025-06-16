Menu
Nate Eaton headshot

Nate Eaton News: Taking Devers' spot on roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

The Red Sox will recall Eaton from Triple-A Worcester prior to Monday's game in Seattle, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Eaton is taking the roster spot vacated by Rafael Devers, who was traded to the Giants on Sunday. The 28-year-old utility player was up for one day with the Red Sox earlier this month but did not make an appearance. He'll operate in a reserve role.

Nate Eaton
Boston Red Sox
