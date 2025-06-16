Nate Eaton News: Taking Devers' spot on roster
The Red Sox will recall Eaton from Triple-A Worcester prior to Monday's game in Seattle, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Eaton is taking the roster spot vacated by Rafael Devers, who was traded to the Giants on Sunday. The 28-year-old utility player was up for one day with the Red Sox earlier this month but did not make an appearance. He'll operate in a reserve role.
