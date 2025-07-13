Nate Snead News: Final pick of first night

The Angels have selected Snead with the 105th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 21-year-old righty from Tennessee, Snead sits in the upper-90s with his fastball and touches 101 mph. All of his arsenal needs work, in addition to his control, so there's a lot of reliever risk, but Snead also has a high ceiling. He had a 4.53 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB in 49.2 innings this spring.