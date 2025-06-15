Menu
Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Progressing toward live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 15, 2025 at 1:21pm

President of baseball operations Chris Young said Eovaldi (elbow) is "trending in the right direction" after throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander is working his way back from triceps soreness, and the next step in his rehab program will likely be live batting practice. Assuming Eovaldi next throws live BP, he'll then be evaluated to determine whether he needs another session, a rehab assignment or if he's ready to rejoin Texas' rotation.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
