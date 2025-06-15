Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Progressing toward live BP

President of baseball operations Chris Young said Eovaldi (elbow) is "trending in the right direction" after throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander is working his way back from triceps soreness, and the next step in his rehab program will likely be live batting practice. Assuming Eovaldi next throws live BP, he'll then be evaluated to determine whether he needs another session, a rehab assignment or if he's ready to rejoin Texas' rotation.