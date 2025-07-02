Nathan Eovaldi News: Cruises in five scoreless innings

Eovaldi (5-3) recorded the win Wednesday against the Orioles, giving up no runs on two hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Eovaldi was making his second start after spending a month on the shelf with a triceps injury, and the Rangers decided to turn to their bullpen following the hurler's 72 pitches while they held a 6-0 lead. It was the veteran right-hander's fifth scoreless outing of at least five frames this season, and he poured in 50 of his pitches for strikes. Eovaldi will try to build up closer to a full workload in his next scheduled appearance against the Angels in Anaheim, where he'll bring a stellar 1.75 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 80:13 K:BB over 77.1 innings.