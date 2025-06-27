Nathan Eovaldi News: Officially activated for start

The Rangers reinstated Eovaldi (triceps) from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Mariners.

Eovaldi returns from the injured list without going on a rehab assignment. The 35-year-old threw 50 pitches in three simulated innings last season. While he may not reach his typical pitch count, Eovaldi doesn't appear to be facing any major restrictions. Prior to sustaining the injury, Eovaldi logged a 1.56 ERA across 69.1 innings. His activation will boot Dane Dunning from the 26-man roster.