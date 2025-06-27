Nathan Eovaldi News: Rocky return from injured list

Eovaldi took the no-decision after throwing three innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two, during Friday's 7-6 loss to the Mariners.

Eovaldi made his first start in exactly a month after his last appearance in late May, and it came with mixed results. The 35-year-old lasted just three innings, 45 pitches and surrendered three runs in the process, tied for the most runs allowed in a start all season. It will definitely take some building back up for the right-hander to get where he was before the injury, and that was one of the best pitchers in the game, sporting a 1.56 ERA. Assuming no setbacks, Eovaldi is set to face the Orioles in his next appearance.