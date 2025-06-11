Nathan Lukes Injury: Placed on concussion IL

The Blue Jays placed Lukes on the 7-day injured list Wednesday due to a concussion.

Lukes was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's win over the Cardinals with what was described as neck discomfort at the time, but subsequent testing has determined that he is dealing with a concussion. He'll be eligible for activation June 17, but as is the case with all concussions, it's uncertain when Lukes will be ready to play again.