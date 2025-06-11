Nathan Lukes Injury: Remains on bench Wednesday

Lukes (neck) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Lukes was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Tuesday's 10-9 win due to neck discomfort, and he'll remain on the bench for the series finale. The Blue Jays haven't indicated whether the left-handed-hitting Lukes' absence has more to do with the neck injury, or because the Cardinals are sending a left-hander (Matthew Liberatore) to the hill. Regardless, Toronto will roll out an outfield of Jonatan Clase, Myles Straw and George Springer from left to right Wednesday.