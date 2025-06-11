Menu
Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes Injury: Remains on bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Lukes (neck) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Lukes was scratched from the starting nine ahead of Tuesday's 10-9 win due to neck discomfort, and he'll remain on the bench for the series finale. The Blue Jays haven't indicated whether the left-handed-hitting Lukes' absence has more to do with the neck injury, or because the Cardinals are sending a left-hander (Matthew Liberatore) to the hill. Regardless, Toronto will roll out an outfield of Jonatan Clase, Myles Straw and George Springer from left to right Wednesday.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
