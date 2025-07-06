Nathan Lukes News: Back on bench vs. lefty

Lukes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

With lefty Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Lukes will head to the bench after three straight starts, opening up center field for the right-handed-hitting Myles Straw. Lukes and Straw are likely to form a platoon in center until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) is ready to return from the injured list.