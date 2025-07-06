Menu
Nathan Lukes News: Back on bench vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Lukes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

With lefty Tyler Anderson on the hill for the Angels, the left-handed-hitting Lukes will head to the bench after three straight starts, opening up center field for the right-handed-hitting Myles Straw. Lukes and Straw are likely to form a platoon in center until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) is ready to return from the injured list.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
