Nathan Lukes News: Handling regular role

Lukes will start in center field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Since returning from the 7-day injured list June 20, Lukes has re-emerged as a regular in the Toronto lineup, starting eight of the last nine games. He's gotten on base at a .351 clip this season and is capable of playing all three outfield spots, so Lukes could have a path to regular playing time against right-handed pitching until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) are back from the IL.