Nathan Lukes News: Handling regular role in outfield
Lukes will start in center field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Since returning from the 7-day injured list June 20, Lukes has re-emerged as a regular in the Toronto lineup. He'll pick up his eight start in nine games following his activation from the IL, with the left-handed-hitting outfielder's lone absence from the lineup during that stretch coming this past Tuesday against Guardians southpaw Logan Allen. Lukes -- who has gotten on base at a .351 clip this season -- is capable of playing all three outfield spots, so he could have a path to seeing steady starts against right-handed pitching until the Blue Jays get both Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) back from the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now