Nathan Lukes News: Sitting against righty

Lukes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The left-handed-hitting Lukes was on the bench for both of the past two contests while the Blue Jays faced lefties, but his absence from the lineup Wednesday comes while New York sends a right-hander (Will Warren) to the hill. With Lukes sitting again, Toronto will go with a starting outfield of Davis Schneider, Myles Straw and Addison Barger from left to right.