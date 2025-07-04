Nathan Lukes News: Three hits to help complete sweep

Lukes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Getting the start in center field and batting leadoff with Bo Bichette (knee) not quite ready to return, Lukes provided a spark in an 8-5 victory that completed a four-game sweep of the Yankees and launched the Blue Jays into first place in the AL East. The 30-year-old outfielder has been fairly productive since returning from a concussion June 20, batting .286 (10-for-35) in his last 12 games with two doubles, five runs, seven RBI and a 6:4 BB:K. However, Lukes' playing time will take a hit once Daulton Varsho (hamstring) is ready to come off the IL, something which could happen before the All-Star break.