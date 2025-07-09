Nathan Wiles News: Gets call-up from Triple-A

Atlanta recalled Wiles from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Wiles had been in line to start Wednesday for Gwinnett, but he'll instead move up to the big club and join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Didier Fuentes, who was demoted to Triple-A after giving up eight earned runs in one inning in his start during Tuesday's loss to the Athletics. The 27-year-old righty will give the big club a fresh arm who's capable of covering multiple innings out of the bullpen, but if he isn't needed in long relief in Atlanta's remaining two games in Sacramento, he could end up filling one of the two open spots in the rotation during this weekend's series in St. Louis. Wiles was previously tagged for three earned runs in a one-inning relief appearance for Atlanta back on April 22, but he's been effective pitching out of the rotation at Gwinnett this season, logging a 3.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB in 81 innings.