Nathaniel Lowe News: Goes deep twice in victory

Lowe went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs Saturday in a 7-3 win against the Dodgers.

Lowe homered to left field in the sixth inning and added a second solo shot to center field in the eighth. This was the first time on the campaign that the first baseman has done deep multiple times in a game, and Lowe recorded just his second multi-hit effort across his past 12 contests. He's up to 12 home runs and 47 RBI this season, though he's still slashing a modest .227/.295/.395 through 319 plate appearances.