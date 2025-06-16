Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nathaniel Lowe headshot

Nathaniel Lowe News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Even though he owns a lowly .209/.250/.302 slash line against left-handed pitching this season, the lefty-hitting Lowe typically starts in those matchups, but he'll get Monday off while southpaw Carson Palmquist toes the rubber for Colorado. Andres Chaparro will step in for Lowe at first base and will bat cleanup.

Nathaniel Lowe
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now