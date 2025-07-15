Nic Enright News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Enright to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Cleveland summoned Enright from Triple-A to serve as the 27th man for Friday's doubleheader with the White Sox, but his stay with the big club lasted just one day. He appeared out of the bullpen in the second game of the twin bill, striking out three over 1.1 scoreless frames in the Guardians' 5-4 win in 11 innings.