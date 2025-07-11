Menu
Nic Enright

Nic Enright News: Up for doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 11, 2025

Enright will serve as the Guardians' 27th player for Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Enright will provide a fresh arm to Cleveland's bullpen for their doubleheader Friday, marking his second MLB stint of the season. In 11 appearances with the Guardians this season, Enright owns a 2.08 ERA and an 11:7 K:BB across 13 innings. He'll head back to Triple-A Columbus after Friday's nightcap.

Nic Enright
Cleveland Guardians
