Nic Enright News: Up for doubleheader

Enright will serve as the Guardians' 27th player for Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Enright will provide a fresh arm to Cleveland's bullpen for their doubleheader Friday, marking his second MLB stint of the season. In 11 appearances with the Guardians this season, Enright owns a 2.08 ERA and an 11:7 K:BB across 13 innings. He'll head back to Triple-A Columbus after Friday's nightcap.