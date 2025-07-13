Nick Becker News: Selected in second round

The Mariners have selected Becker with the 57th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Becker has a strong commitment to Virginia, but he oozes upside and projection as a big-bodied, athletic shortstop from the Northeast. A righty hitter who has grown to 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Becker is a plus runner who scouts still give a decent chance to stick at shortstop, despite his extra-large frame. He is hit-over-power now, but he is expected to grow into at least power, with a chance for plus power. Assuming he signs, Becker makes for a nice mid-round FYPD flyer in dynasty leagues.