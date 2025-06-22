Nick Burdi Injury: Rehabbing at Triple-A

Burdi (foot) hasn't pitched for Triple-A Worcester since making his most rehab appearance June 15.

Burdi began his assignment June 13, and after tossing a scoreless inning that same day, he then pitched two days later and allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk over 1.1 innings. According to Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com, Burdi was removed from the Triple-A roster Wednesday but wasn't activated from the Red Sox's injured list, which could be a sign that he's dealing with a setback that resulted in him being pulled off his assignment. The right-hander has been on the shelf since June 3 due to a right foot contusion.