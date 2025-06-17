Nick Castellanos News: Being benched Tuesday

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Castellanos is being held out of Tuesday's lineup in Miami after making an inappropriate comment following his removal from Monday's contest, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It does not seem as though the benching will extend beyond Tuesday's game. It's the first time since September of 2023 that Castellanos is out of the lineup, as he had started 236 consecutive regular season contests. The Phillies will have an outfield of Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas and Max Kepler on Tuesday.