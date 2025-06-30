Nick Castellanos News: Cracks 10th homer

Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Padres.

The Philadelphia outfielder extended his team's lead to 4-0 when he hit a 372-foot solo shot off San Diego starter Matt Waldron in the fifth. This marks Castellanos' 12th consecutive season with double-digit homers, with the only season he didn't reach the plateau being his 11-game cup of coffee in 2013. Through 345 total plate appearances, the 33-year-old is slashing .282/.325/.451 with 45 RBI and 38 runs scored across 84 games.