Nick Castellanos News: Homers in loss

Castellanos went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Reds.

Castellanos put the Phillies up 3-0 early with a two-run homer in the first inning and later added an RBI on a forceout in the third. Over his past 10 games, the 33-year-old has hit safely seven times with three home runs, eight RBI and three runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .278/.321/.450 with 11 long balls, 49 RBI, 39 runs and two steals across 358 plate appearances.