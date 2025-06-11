Nick Castellanos News: Stays hot with first triple

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a triple in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Cubs.

It was the first three-bagger of the year for Castellanos, who continues to be a steady presence in the heart of the Phillies' lineup. Over his last 16 outings (61 plate appearances), the veteran slugger is slashing a robust .328/.361/.534 with two homers, four doubles and three RBI. Castellanos has also batted in the cleanup spot in five of Philadelphia's last six games with Bryce Harper (wrist) on the injured list.