Nick Fortes News: Bangs out three hits Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Fortes went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The 28-year-old catcher has a five-game hit streak going, during which he's gone 9-for-17 (.529) with a double, a homer, four runs and four RBI. Fortes has become primarily a short-side platoon player as the Marlins also try to find playing time for Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks behind the plate, but the role may be agreeing with him.

