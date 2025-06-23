Menu
Nick Gonzales News: Collects five hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 8:54pm

Gonzales went 5-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 win versus Milwaukee.

The Pittsburgh second baseman completed the first Pirates five-hit game performance since Oneil Cruz accomplished the feat Aug. 2, 2024. In the process, Gonzales roped his second and third two-baggers of the season as he raised his average from .271 to .320 across 19 total games. The 26-year-old has been locked into a starting role at second base since returning from an ankle injury June 3.

Nick Gonzales
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
