Nick Gonzales News: Homers in nightcap

Gonzales went 4-for-10 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's doubleheader split with the Tigers.

After going 1-for-5 with a double in Thursday's opener, Gonzales opened the scoring in the nightcap with a homer off Tyler Holton, his second of the season and first since Opening Day. Gonzales has gone 7-for-22 (.318) over his last five games, boosting his slash line to .259/.290/.448 with four RBI and seven runs scored through his first 62 plate appearances this year.