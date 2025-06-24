Nick Gonzales News: Lone source of offense
Gonzales went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Brewers.
Gonzales was the lone source of offense for Pittsburgh when he slugged a three-run home run in the sixth inning. After looking rusty in his return from the injured list in early June, he has at least one hit in five of his last six starts while tallying seven RBI with two home runs and four runs scored in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now