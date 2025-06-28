Menu
Nick Hernandez News: Headed back to Triple-A

Published on June 28, 2025

The Astros optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Sugar Land following Friday's game against the Cubs.

The move makes room on the Astros' 26-man roster for Lance McCullers (foot), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday. Hernandez made two appearances out of the Astros' bullpen after being recalled June 18 and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across two innings. He's had more success in Triple-A this season, posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB across 31 innings.

