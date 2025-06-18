Menu
Nick Hernandez headshot

Nick Hernandez News: Recalled to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

The Astros recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

All 29 of Hernandez's appearances this season have come in Triple-A, where he owns an impressive 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP alongside a 42:13 K:BB through 31 innings. He'll now be called upon to serve as a middle relief option for Houston, replacing Jason Alexander in the bullpen.

Nick Hernandez
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
