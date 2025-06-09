Nick Kurtz Injury: Rakes in rehab game

Kurtz (hip) went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in a rehab game with Single-A Stockton on Saturday.

Kurtz showed off his well-known power with a two-run home run that landed on the right-field porch. The 22-year-old is expected to be activated from the Athletics' 10-day injured list Monday, assuming he came out of Saturday's rehab game without any setbacks with his left hip. Before being shelved May 27, the first baseman slashed .245/.315/.447 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 28 games with the big club.