Nick Kurtz News: Belts another clutch homer
Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a two-run walk-off home run Monday in a 3-1 win against the Astros.
Kurtz was quiet until the bottom of the ninth inning, when he broke a 1-1 tie with a big 447-foot, two-run shot to right-center field. It was the second time in as many days that the young slugger has won the game for the A's with a long ball -- he broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth frame Sunday with a solo blast. Kurtz is still slashing a modest .235/.293/.454 on the campaign, but he's gone deep six times over his past 11 contests and has knocked in 13 runs over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now