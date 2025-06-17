Nick Kurtz News: Belts another clutch homer

Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a two-run walk-off home run Monday in a 3-1 win against the Astros.

Kurtz was quiet until the bottom of the ninth inning, when he broke a 1-1 tie with a big 447-foot, two-run shot to right-center field. It was the second time in as many days that the young slugger has won the game for the A's with a long ball -- he broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth frame Sunday with a solo blast. Kurtz is still slashing a modest .235/.293/.454 on the campaign, but he's gone deep six times over his past 11 contests and has knocked in 13 runs over that span.