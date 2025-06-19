Nick Kurtz News: Belts another ninth-inning homer

Kurtz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, an additional RBI and a double in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Kurtz notched an RBI single in the sixth inning and added a solo blast to center field in the ninth. The long ball was Kurtz's third in his past four games, and all three have come in the ninth frame. The rookie slugger has collected his homers in bunches this season -- of his other five home runs, four came in a four-game span in late May.