Nick Kurtz News: Goes yard again Saturday

Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.

The rookie slugger took Clarke Schmidt deep in the sixth inning to break open a tight 1-0 contest. Kurtz has been crushing the ball since returning from a hip issue earlier in June, and over his last 13 games he's batting .327 (16-for-49) with seven homers and 15 RBI.