Nick Kurtz News: Keeps power surge going
Kurtz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.
Kurtz took a break from his recent stretch of late homers, instead delivering a first-inning blast Friday. He's gone deep five times during his six-game hitting streak, accounting for half of his 10 long balls on the year. The first baseman has added a .252/.307/.526 slash line, 25 RBI and 18 runs scored over his first 150 plate appearances in the majors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now