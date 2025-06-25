Nick Kurtz News: Powers A's in win

Kurtz went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Tigers.

Kurtz accounted for all of the offense Wednesday with one swing, launching a 438-foot blast off Jack Flaherty in the third inning to put the A's ahead for good. The rookie first-baseman now has six homers and 12 RBI in his last 10 contests. Overall, Kurtz is slashing .255/.313/.523 with 11 homers, 28 RBI and 19 runs scored through his first 166 major-league plate appearances.