Nick Kurtz News: Resting on getaway day

Kurtz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The Angels are sending right-hander Kyle Hendricks to the bump for the series finale, but the left-handed-hitting Kurtz will nonetheless bow out of the lineup for the first time since returning from the injured list Monday. He made starts at designated hitter and first base in the first two contests of the series in Anaheim, going 1-for-8 with a double.