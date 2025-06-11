Menu
Nick Kurtz News: Resting on getaway day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Kurtz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The Angels are sending right-hander Kyle Hendricks to the bump for the series finale, but the left-handed-hitting Kurtz will nonetheless bow out of the lineup for the first time since returning from the injured list Monday. He made starts at designated hitter and first base in the first two contests of the series in Anaheim, going 1-for-8 with a double.

