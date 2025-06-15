Nick Loftin News: Picking up fourth straight start

Loftin will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Loftin will get his fourth start in a row and his second straight at the keystone, where he'll be filling in for Jonathan India (shoulder). Per MLB.com, India will be available off the bench Sunday and appears likely to avoid a stint on the injured list, but Loftin could continue to see steady playing time in the outfield at the expense of Drew Waters, who has gone 3-for-23 at the plate over his last nine games.