Nick Loftin News: Resting for series finale

Loftin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Though Loftin will take a seat for the Royals' final game of the first half, he appears to have gained some stability in the lineup heading into the All-Star break. He started in each of the last seven games -- three in left field, three at second base and one at third base -- while going 6-for-25 with two home runs, a double, five RBI and three runs.