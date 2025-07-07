Nick Loftin News: Snaps homer drought

Loftin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Loftin launched his second home run of the campaign, tagging Genesis Cabrera for a solo shot in the eighth inning. The long ball was Loftin's first since June 3. The 26-year-old has now logged at least one hit in back-to-back games after enduring a 1-for-35 (.029) slump. He's slashing .188/.233/.363 on the season.