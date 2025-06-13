Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Allows three homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Martinez (4-7) took the loss against the Tigers on Friday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Martinez surrendered three solo homers and allowed 10 hard-hit balls while generating just seven whiffs on 89 pitches. He still entered the sixth inning with a chance at his eighth quality start in nine outings but was pulled after walking the leadoff man and ultimately charged with another run. The 34-year-old will take a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB across 80.1 innings into a home matchup with the Twins next week.

Nick Martinez
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now