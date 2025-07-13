Nick Martinez News: Bounces back with strong start

Martinez (7-9) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings while striking out three in the 4-2 victory over the Rockies.

Coming off his worst start of the season, Martinez rebounded with a more composed outing Sunday, retiring the first six Rockies he faced before letting up both of his runs on a Mickey Moniak single in the third, and worked into the sixth where he departed after allowing a pair of baserunners. With this bounce-back performance, the right-hander now holds a 4.78 ERA, 1.21 WHIP with 76 strikeouts over 111 innings this season.